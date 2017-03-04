American cocaine use is way up. Colombiaa s coca boom might be why.

American cocaine use is way up. Colom...

American cocaine use is way up. Colombia's coca boom might be why.

Saturday Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Colombian soldiers spray chemicals to kill coca plants in Tumaco on Feb. 2. Eradication efforts have slowed recently. While much of the recent attention on drug abuse in the United States has focused on the heroin and opioid epidemic, cocaine has also been making a comeback.

