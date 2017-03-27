Alleged smugglers got caught trying t...

Alleged smugglers got caught trying to hide cocaine in fake bananas

Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Spanish authorities on Sunday announced the arrest of two men as part of an investigation that seized 37.5 pounds of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas - 15 pounds of it in fake bananas. The investigation - led by Spain's Civil Guard and customs authorities and called Operation "Esplit" - started in November after the cocaine was seized in the southern coastal city of Malaga and the Mediterranean coast city of Valencia.

Chicago, IL

