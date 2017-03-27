Alleged smugglers got caught trying to hide cocaine in fake bananas
Spanish authorities on Sunday announced the arrest of two men as part of an investigation that seized 37.5 pounds of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas - 15 pounds of it in fake bananas. The investigation - led by Spain's Civil Guard and customs authorities and called Operation "Esplit" - started in November after the cocaine was seized in the southern coastal city of Malaga and the Mediterranean coast city of Valencia.
