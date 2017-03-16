A million Americans took cocaine for the first time

Cocaine boom USA: Number of drug abusers soars across the country with 1million Americans taking the deadly narcotic for the first time Cocaine is making a comeback in the United States, with increasing numbers of young people trying the drug for the first time. In recent years drug charities have been focusing on the heroin and fentanyl epidemic, especially in Appalachia, but new figures from the State Department suggest cocaine is a growing concern.

