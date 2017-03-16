16 Years After Father's Killing, Colo...

16 Years After Father's Killing, Colombian Family Sees Justice In U.S. Court

It has been a long battle for the Henriquez family to finally sit in the same D.C. courtroom as the man who allegedly ordered the murder of their father and husband. Hernan Giraldo Serna, a Colombian ex-paramilitary leader, was sentenced Friday to more than 16 years in prison for conspiring to import cocaine into the United States.

Chicago, IL

