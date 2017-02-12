WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff Appoints Ruiz CEO for Latin America
Based in Bogota, Colombia, Ruiz will be responsible for consolidating the financial teams in the region, implementing financial best practices, and developing strategies that will enable the region to grow profitably in the coming years. Parsons Brinckerhoff, Ruiz served as an investor relations officer for Avianca Holdings S.A., a leading Latin American airline holding company.
