Watch J Balvin's Heartbreaking Video 'Sigo Extra andote'

Watch J Balvin's Heartbreaking Video 'Sigo Extranandote'

Latin urban singer J Balvin has dropped his new music video "Sigo Extranandote," and the clip will break your heart. The video, filmed in Medellin, Colombia and directed by 36 Grados, tells the story of a happy family, but during a dinner she leaves him after seeing an unexpected call.

