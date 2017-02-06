Walesa Says People Must Prepare for Populism Breaking EU Apart
Lech Walesa, the Gdansk shipyard electrician whose mass movement Solidarity helped tear down the Iron Curtain in 1989, said a win by Marine Le Pen in French presidential elections coupled with the loss of Chancellor Angela Merkel in the German parliamentary ballot this year would pull apart the European Union 60 years after the bloc's inception. "If Le Pen wins and Merkel loses, then the EU will fall apart," Walesa said in an interview in Bogota, Colombia, on Feb. 3. "We have to be ready for this."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC