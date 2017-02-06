Walesa Says People Must Prepare for Populism Breaking EU Apart

Lech Walesa, the Gdansk shipyard electrician whose mass movement Solidarity helped tear down the Iron Curtain in 1989, said a win by Marine Le Pen in French presidential elections coupled with the loss of Chancellor Angela Merkel in the German parliamentary ballot this year would pull apart the European Union 60 years after the bloc's inception. "If Le Pen wins and Merkel loses, then the EU will fall apart," Walesa said in an interview in Bogota, Colombia, on Feb. 3. "We have to be ready for this."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.