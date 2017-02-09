Victim of Colombia's ELN rebels paints his pain

Colombian artist Juan Daniel Otoya, 28, holds a painting that represents the moment of his father release, after being kidnapped by the National Liberation Army guerrillas, in Cali, department of Valle del Cauca, Colombia, on January 12, 2017. Otoya was abducted by the ELN on May 30, 1999 with his family and more than 150 people while attending a mass at La Maria Church, south of Cali.

