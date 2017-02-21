UPDATE 1-Colombian regulator Hernandez named to central bank board
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Tuesday named financial regulator Gerardo Hernandez to the central bank board, replacing one of its seven members. Hernandez will help the board at its next policy meeting on Friday decide whether to change the key lending rate from its current 7.5 percent as the bank seeks to bolster sluggish economic growth while tackling still-high inflation.
