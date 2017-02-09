U.S. Appeals Court Ends Hearing Over ...

U.S. Appeals Court Ends Hearing Over Trump Travel Ban Without...

U.S. APPEALS COURT ENDS HEARING OVER TRUMP TRAVEL BAN WITHOUT ANNOUNCING A RULING, JUDGE SAYS WILL ISSUE DECISION "AS SOON AS POSSIBLE" U.S. APPEALS COURT ENDS HEARING OVER TRUMP TRAVEL BAN WITHOUT ANNOUNCING A RULING, JUDGE SAYS WILL ISSUE DECISION "AS SOON AS POSSIBLE" BOGOTA, Feb 7 Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos's 2014 election campaign allegedly received as much as $1 million from Brazil's Odebrecht SA, the country's attorney general said on Tuesday, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continued.

