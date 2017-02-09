U.S. Appeals Court Ends Hearing Over Trump Travel Ban Without...
U.S. APPEALS COURT ENDS HEARING OVER TRUMP TRAVEL BAN WITHOUT ANNOUNCING A RULING, JUDGE SAYS WILL ISSUE DECISION "AS SOON AS POSSIBLE" U.S. APPEALS COURT ENDS HEARING OVER TRUMP TRAVEL BAN WITHOUT ANNOUNCING A RULING, JUDGE SAYS WILL ISSUE DECISION "AS SOON AS POSSIBLE" BOGOTA, Feb 7 Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos's 2014 election campaign allegedly received as much as $1 million from Brazil's Odebrecht SA, the country's attorney general said on Tuesday, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continued.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC