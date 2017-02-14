'They had a lot of punishments': life...

'They had a lot of punishments': life of a FARC child soldier

Juanita BarragA n was recruited by Colombia's left-wing FARC guerrilla group when she was just 13. She thought revolutionary life would offer an escape from a childhood of poverty and neglect, but the reality of fighting was very different. She is one of thousands of child soldiers who have been used by the different armed groups during Colombia's 50-year civil war.

Chicago, IL

