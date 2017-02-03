The last march: Colombia's most notorious rebel group is starting to...

Colombia's longest-running and deadliest insurgency took a major step toward its end this week, when thousands of guerrilla fighters ventured out of dense jungles and started heading to concentration zones around the country. In all, roughly 6,300 members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, a left-wing group that has battled Colombia's government for more than a half-century, will leave the battlefield for UN-organized camps where they will begin demobilizing and disarming.

