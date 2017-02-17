The Fate of Prisoner Simon Trinidad, as Seen by His U. S. Lawyer
Political reasons impelled Colombian President Alvaro Uribe to engineer the extradition of political prisoner SimA3n Trinidad to the United States on December 31, 2004. There, so it was thought, he would serve as an object lesson for other leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia .
Read more at Counterpunch.
