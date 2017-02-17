The Fate of Prisoner Simon Trinidad, ...

The Fate of Prisoner Simon Trinidad, as Seen by His U. S. Lawyer

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Counterpunch

Political reasons impelled Colombian President Alvaro Uribe to engineer the extradition of political prisoner SimA3n Trinidad to the United States on December 31, 2004. There, so it was thought, he would serve as an object lesson for other leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,411 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC