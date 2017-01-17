Shots fired at Colombian journalist

Unidentified men riding a motorcycle on January 27, 2017, fired gunshots at Edwin Montiel, news director of the radio station Frontera Stereo in the northern Colombian city of Maicao, according to news reports . Montiel, who often reports on criminal gangs and smuggling in Maicao, a town located near the Venezuelan border, was unhurt in the attack.

