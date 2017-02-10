Ruling sets stage for extradition of ex-Colombian official facing corruption charges

A former top Colombian government official wanted on corruption charges in his homeland has suffered a major setback in his quest to block his extradition from Miami to Bogota. Andres Arias Leiva, 43, a former agriculture minister, must be returned to face those charges after a federal magistrate judge in Miami ruled this week that an extradition treaty between the U.S. and Colombia "remains in full force and effect."

