Ruling sets stage for extradition of ex-Colombian official facing corruption charges
A former top Colombian government official wanted on corruption charges in his homeland has suffered a major setback in his quest to block his extradition from Miami to Bogota. Andres Arias Leiva, 43, a former agriculture minister, must be returned to face those charges after a federal magistrate judge in Miami ruled this week that an extradition treaty between the U.S. and Colombia "remains in full force and effect."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC