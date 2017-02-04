Reports from Cuba: Unquestionable Sca...

Reports from Cuba: Unquestionable Scarcity

Babalu Blog

An American named John, who speaks Spanish and is the owner of a sailboat anchored in the Hemingway Marina, questions whether there are real shortages in Cuba. "From what I can see there is everything," he says, with his thick accent.

Chicago, IL

