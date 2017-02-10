Regis Prograis Gets Back To Work at T...

Regis Prograis Gets Back To Work at The Hard Rock in Biloxi

Saturday Read more: Boxing Scene

Junior welterweight contender Regis Prograis will be fighting tonight against Wilfrido Buelvas, promoter Lou DiBella recently confirmed to BoxingScene.com. The 10 round bout will take place at the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Chicago, IL

