Quintet of the Americas to Present Music and Mimosas in the Bronx

Quintet of the Americas woodwind ensemble will present Music and Mimosas - A Concert Celebrating Nature on Saturday, February 11 @ 1:00 PM at Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum, 895 Shore Road in Pelham Bay Park, Bronx, NY. The program will include Samuel Barber's Summer Music, Eric Ewazen's Roaring Fork, a premiere by Queens-based composer James Cohn, as well as music by Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, and Scott Joplin, Tico-Tico, plus a Valentine surprise.

