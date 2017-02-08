Quick-thinking driver traps thief in ...

Quick-thinking driver traps thief in the doors of his bus

Read more: Daily Mail

Bus-ted! Quick-thinking driver traps thief in the doors of his vehicle... then drops him off at the police station A quick-thinking bus driver trapped a thief in his doors and drove him to the police station with his legs danging from the vehicle. The crook had stolen from a passenger on the bus and a video of the swiftly administered justice shows the criminal painfully trapped in the bus' pneumatic doors with his jeans-clad legs poking out.

Chicago, IL

