Quick-thinking driver traps thief in the doors of his bus

Bus-ted! Quick-thinking driver traps thief in the doors of his vehicle... then drops him off at the police station A quick-thinking bus driver trapped a thief in his doors and drove him to the police station with his legs danging from the vehicle. The crook had stolen from a passenger on the bus and a video of the swiftly administered justice shows the criminal painfully trapped in the bus' pneumatic doors with his jeans-clad legs poking out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.