Primary TeacherColombiaThe English School (TES) is looking to recruit ...

The English School is looking to recruit experienced international school teachers for the next academic year and in particular requires experienced primary school teachers to join our excellent team of Colombian and International teachers.  Applications will be particularly welcome from candidates with international experience and all applicants must have a strong interest in inquiry based learning and promoting international mindedness.        The English School is a well-established international school with more than 1700 students from age 2 to 18.  The student body consists of mostly Colombian nationals, with around 10% of students coming from other countries.  There are approximately 30 expatriate staff across primary and secondary sections of the school.    English is the official language of instruction at the school, ... (more)

