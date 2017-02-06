President embarks on 12-day state vis...

President embarks on 12-day state visit to Latin America

The President will visit Peru, Colombia and Cuba where he'll meet with the leaders of each country, foreign dignitaries, universities and members of the Irish community. The key themes running through the President's visit are Irish links with Latin America, peace and reconciliation and culture.

