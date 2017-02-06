President embarks on 12-day state visit to Latin America
The President will visit Peru, Colombia and Cuba where he'll meet with the leaders of each country, foreign dignitaries, universities and members of the Irish community. The key themes running through the President's visit are Irish links with Latin America, peace and reconciliation and culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC