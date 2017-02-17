Police: Tourists robbed, Mass. woman ...

Police: Tourists robbed, Mass. woman raped on Colombian coast

BOGOTA, Colombia - Armed men in masks robbed nearly a dozen tourists and reportedly raped a U.S. traveler sleeping along a beach just a short distance from one of Colombia's most popular national parks. According to authorities, the low-budget travelers were building two cabins in exchange for food and lodging and staying at the site overnight when the six attackers approached.

Chicago, IL

