Police: Tourists robbed, Mass. woman raped on Colombian coast
A baby chimpanzee rejected by her mother last year and raised so far by humans at the Kansas City Zoo is expected to BOGOTA, Colombia - Armed men in masks robbed nearly a dozen tourists and reportedly raped a U.S. traveler sleeping along a beach just a short distance from one of Colombia's most popular national parks. According to authorities, the low-budget travelers were building two cabins in exchange for food and lodging and staying at the site overnight when the six attackers approached.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC