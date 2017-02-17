Police: Tourists robbed, Mass. woman raped on Colombian coast

A baby chimpanzee rejected by her mother last year and raised so far by humans at the Kansas City Zoo is expected to BOGOTA, Colombia - Armed men in masks robbed nearly a dozen tourists and reportedly raped a U.S. traveler sleeping along a beach just a short distance from one of Colombia's most popular national parks. According to authorities, the low-budget travelers were building two cabins in exchange for food and lodging and staying at the site overnight when the six attackers approached.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.