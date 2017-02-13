Panama seeks $210 mln trade sanctions...

Panama seeks $210 mln trade sanctions against Colombia at WTO

13 hrs ago

Feb 13 Panama wants to impose $210 million of annual trade sanctions on Colombia, according to a filing published by the World Trade Organization on Monday, after winning a legal challenge against a so-called "money laundering" tariff. Panama won a judgment at the WTO last year after complaining about Colombian tariffs on textiles, clothes and shoes.

Chicago, IL

