Pablo Escobar's hitman tracks drug cartel filmmaker to Colombian hotel
John Jairo Velsquez, also known as Popeye, confessed to his involvement in more than 3,000 killings during his time in Escobar's notorious Medellin cartel. Among his victims included two presidential candidates, a police chief and, perhaps most shockingly, more than 100 passengers travelling aboard a domestic airliner laden with explosives.
