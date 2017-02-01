Pablo Escobar & 'El Chapo' Guzman: Ho...

Pablo Escobar & 'El Chapo' Guzman: How 2 of the world's most...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Since the late 1970s, two men have emerged as the most powerful and most dangerous drug lords in the world. Pablo Escobar, a farmer's son from rural Colombia, and JoaquA n "El Chapo" GuzmA n, a product of Mexico's rugged Sierra Madre Mountains, have delivered immeasurable amounts of cocaine and other drugs to the world during their respective reigns - Escobar's coming to an end on a dingy Medellin rooftop in late 1993 and GuzmA n's appearing to be over after his extradition to the US in January this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Wed Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13) Jul '16 ayman666 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,165 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC