Pablo Escobar & 'El Chapo' Guzman: How 2 of the world's most...

Since the late 1970s, two men have emerged as the most powerful and most dangerous drug lords in the world. Pablo Escobar, a farmer's son from rural Colombia, and JoaquA n "El Chapo" GuzmA n, a product of Mexico's rugged Sierra Madre Mountains, have delivered immeasurable amounts of cocaine and other drugs to the world during their respective reigns - Escobar's coming to an end on a dingy Medellin rooftop in late 1993 and GuzmA n's appearing to be over after his extradition to the US in January this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.