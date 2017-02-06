Pablo Escobar and 'El Chapo' Guzman: How 2 of the world's most...

Pablo Escobar and 'El Chapo' Guzman: ...

Pablo Escobar and 'El Chapo' GuzmA n: How 2 of the world's most powerful and dangerous drug lords compare Since the late 1970s, two men have emerged as the most powerful and most dangerous drug lords in the world. Pablo Escobar, a farmer's son from rural Colombia, and JoaquA n "El Chapo" GuzmA n, a product of Mexico's rugged Sierra Madre mountains, delivered immeasurable amounts of cocaine and other drugs throughout the world during their respective reigns - Escobar's came to an end on a dingy Medellin rooftop in late 1993 , and GuzmA n's appears to be over after his extradition to the US in January .

