Odin Sanchez freed: Colombia's ELN rebels release key hostage
Colombia's National Liberation Army rebels have freed a key hostage, clearing the way for peace talks with the government next week. Ex-congressman Odin Sanchez, 62, had been held by the ELN since he offered to swap places with his ailing brother in April 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Wed
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13)
|Jul '16
|ayman666
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC