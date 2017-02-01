Odin Sanchez freed: Colombia's ELN re...

Odin Sanchez freed: Colombia's ELN rebels release key hostage

Colombia's National Liberation Army rebels have freed a key hostage, clearing the way for peace talks with the government next week. Ex-congressman Odin Sanchez, 62, had been held by the ELN since he offered to swap places with his ailing brother in April 2016.

