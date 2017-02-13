Odebrecht corruption scandal hits acr...

Odebrecht corruption scandal hits across Latin America

Read more: Xinhuanet

Odebrecht, the largest construction firm in Latin America, is at the eye of a maelstrom of corruption, bribery and influence peddling, which has transcended the borders of Brazil to reach across the continent. The company, which has already fired around 100,000 of its 180,000 staff in 28 countries, first came under investigation by the Brazilian judiciary as part of Operation Lava Jato , which unveiled the gigantic corruption ring within state oil company Petrobras.

