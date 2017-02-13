Odebrecht corruption scandal hits across Latin America
Odebrecht, the largest construction firm in Latin America, is at the eye of a maelstrom of corruption, bribery and influence peddling, which has transcended the borders of Brazil to reach across the continent. The company, which has already fired around 100,000 of its 180,000 staff in 28 countries, first came under investigation by the Brazilian judiciary as part of Operation Lava Jato , which unveiled the gigantic corruption ring within state oil company Petrobras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC