Michael D Higgins' visit to FARC rebel army in Colombian jungle by Blackhawk delayed for hours due to dense fog President Michael D Higgins was left waiting at a military base outside the city of Medellin due to heavy fog on Sunday night - as the Colombian air force made attempts to take him to visit the notorious FARC rebel army in the jungle.

