Metro Atlanta woman loses her life af...

Metro Atlanta woman loses her life after leaving country for cosmetic surgery

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Vanity and an aging population may be the reasons behind a resurgence in cosmetic surgery here in the U.S. But a search for better deals is behind another booming industry called medical tourism. At 36-years-old, some would say Diana Chavarro had it all, good looks, a loving husband, a son and a place to call home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,533 • Total comments across all topics: 278,791,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC