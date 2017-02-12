Israeli arrested for bomb 'joke' at Colombia airport

An Israeli citizen was detained by police Wednesday afternoon at El Dorado International Airport in Bogota, Colombia, after reportedly joking about triggering a bomb if his delayed flight did not depart immediately. Joseph Bronfen had boarded Latam Airlines flight 3134, which was scheduled to leave Bogota at 3:48 p.m. and land in Barranquilla less than an hour and a half later.

