Israeli arrested for bomb 'joke' at Colombia airport

22 hrs ago

An Israeli citizen was detained by police Wednesday afternoon at El Dorado International Airport in Bogota, Colombia, after reportedly joking about triggering a bomb if his delayed flight did not depart immediately. Joseph Bronfen had boarded Latam Airlines flight 3134, which was scheduled to leave Bogota at 3:48 p.m. and land in Barranquilla less than an hour and a half later.

