International health advocates in Ott...

International health advocates in Ottawa to discuss Trump's 'global gag rule'

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Sandeep Prasad says he'd like to see Canada provide more funding to organizations carrying out reproductive and sexual health services. International health advocates are gathering in Ottawa on Tuesday to discuss reproductive and sexual health in Latin America and the Caribbean in light of Donald Trump's reinstatement of the "global gag rule."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,422 • Total comments across all topics: 278,655,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC