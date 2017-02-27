Injury forces Chaves out of Colombian nationals
Esteban Chaves has been forced out of the Colombian national championships Sunday due to knee soreness and will miss the road in his hometown of Bogota. The 27-year-old, confirmed as Orica-Scott 's leader for the Tour de France in July, will take a week off riding so as not to jeopardise his Grand Tour aspirations for 2017.
