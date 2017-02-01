Illustration on the peace process in ...

Illustration on the peace process in Colombia by Linas Garsys/The Washington Times

This week in Bogota, Colombian President Juan Manual Santos is hosting the World Summit of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates. Mr. Santos was awarded the 2016 Prize for negotiating an end to the 50-year conflict with the left-wing rebel movement Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia , which claimed an estimated 200,000 lives and displaced roughly 5 million people.

Chicago, IL

