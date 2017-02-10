Iglesia de Santa Barbara

Iglesia de Santa Barbara

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TrekEarth

' Santa Cruz de Mompox - Iglesia de Santa Barbara ' I dedicate these pictures here to Sergio who lives in Colombia and who has already presented us a lot of beautiful pictures of gems of little towns in the country where he resides. I don't know if Sergio has visited Santa Cruz de Mompox but so far there are no pictures of this place in his gallery on TE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,823,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC