"Historic" Day As Last FARC Rebels Gather To Turn In Arms To UN Observers

About 300 members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army arrived in central Colombia's Agua Bonita zone, bringing the number to close to 6,900, to lay down their arms under United Nations verification, and to begin a transition to social, economic and political life, the UN Mission in the country said. "In the past 19 days they rode cars, buses, boats or walked some 8,700 kilometres [...] across the country, accompanied by over 860 [members] of the tripartite Monitoring and Verification Mechanism ," read a news release from the UN Mission in Colombia.

