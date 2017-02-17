'Historic' day as last FARC-EP members gather to turn in arms a " UN mission in Colombia
Last of the FARC-EP arrive to the Veredales zones Photo: UN Mission in Colombia 20 February 2017 – About 300 members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army today arrived in central Colombia's Agua Bonita zone, bringing the number to close to 6,900, to lay down their arms under United Nations verification, and to begin a transition to social, economic and political life, the UN Mission in the country said today. “In the past 19 days they rode cars, buses, boats or walked some 8,700 kilometres [...] across the country, accompanied by over 860 [members] of the tripartite Monitoring and Verification Mechanism ,” read a news release from the UN Mission in Colombia .
