Hilton to Debut in Medellin, Colombia, in 2019

Hilton Hotels & Resorts has inked a deal to open the first property of its flagship brand in Medellin, Colombia. The 25-story, 206-room hotel is expected to debut in the second quarter of 2019, in a development that also will include retail, office space and non-Hilton residential units.

