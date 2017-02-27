Henao celebrates Colombian national r...

Henao celebrates Colombian national road race title

17 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Sergio Henao celebrated winning his first Colombian national road race title with his family on Monday before heading back to Europe to be part of Team Sky 's squad for Paris-Nice , which begins on Sunday. The 29-year-old overcame a crash and mechanical problems to win the Colombian title on a circuit in Bogota National Park.

Chicago, IL

