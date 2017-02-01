Globalgate Expands Its Worldwide Reach
The consortium already includes Televisa, Gaumont, Nordisk, Kadokawa, Lotte, Tobis, TME and Belga. Paris Filmes, founded 57 years ago, is the number-one Brazilian distributor of local-language films with an 81% market share, and it is also a leading Brazilian distributor of English-language films including those of Lionsgate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Wed
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13)
|Jul '16
|ayman666
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC