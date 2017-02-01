Globalgate Expands Its Worldwide Reach

Globalgate Expands Its Worldwide Reach

The consortium already includes Televisa, Gaumont, Nordisk, Kadokawa, Lotte, Tobis, TME and Belga. Paris Filmes, founded 57 years ago, is the number-one Brazilian distributor of local-language films with an 81% market share, and it is also a leading Brazilian distributor of English-language films including those of Lionsgate.

