From bearish to bullish, the Dallas A...

From bearish to bullish, the Dallas Art Fair powers into its ninth year

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Since its austere beginnings, during the Great Recession of 2009, the Dallas Art Fair has undergone stunning growth, so much so that co-founder John Sughrue sees this year's lineup as "our strongest and most international to date." As founding partner Chris Byrne put it a year ago, the fair's maiden voyage just happened to have launched "three months after the world ended."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Wed Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13) Jul '16 ayman666 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,521,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC