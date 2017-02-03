From bearish to bullish, the Dallas Art Fair powers into its ninth year
Since its austere beginnings, during the Great Recession of 2009, the Dallas Art Fair has undergone stunning growth, so much so that co-founder John Sughrue sees this year's lineup as "our strongest and most international to date." As founding partner Chris Byrne put it a year ago, the fair's maiden voyage just happened to have launched "three months after the world ended."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Wed
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13)
|Jul '16
|ayman666
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC