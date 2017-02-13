'El Chapo' lawyer: Kingpin didn't know he'd be sent to U.S.
A one-time attorney in Mexico for Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman says the drug kingpin didn't know he would be sent to the United States in January. Silvia Delgado says Guzman knew the United States was going to charge him, but had no indication he would be sent to New York in January.
