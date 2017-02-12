Ecopetrol reports 14% Y/Y decline in ...

Ecopetrol reports 14% Y/Y decline in proven reserves

Ecopetrol says its year-end proven reserves fell 14% Y/Y in a decrease that reflects three years of declining investment in Colombia's oil patch. EC says year-end 1P reserves totaled 1.598B barrels from 1.849B at the end of 2015, due to the "pronounced fall in oil prices" in 2016 that made a significant percentage of its previously reported reserves uneconomical to produce.

Chicago, IL

