Ecopetrol extends force majeure on Vasconia crude to March exports -trade

Colombia's second largest oil pipeline, the Cano Limon-Covenas, has been attacked by rebels more than a dozen times this year compared with 43 attacks for all of 2016 according to official figures, impacting exports of Vasconia. Ecopetrol declared force majeure in late January on up to five shipments for February delivery, according to traders who buy and sell that grade.

Chicago, IL

