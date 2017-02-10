Ecologist Special Report: Ecological ...

Ecologist Special Report: Ecological Conservation in Post-Conflict Colombia

Colombia is now closer than ever to finding a peaceful resolution to generations of violence. With so much to gain in a post-conflict world - as much for the Colombian people as for their environment - the sudden prospect of losing it all will make for tense months ahead writes FOREST RAY For the better part of 60 years, people concerned with the health of Colombia's vast ecosystem have had to watch from the sidelines, as bitter foes have battled each other throughout some of Earth's most biologically rich landscapes Colombia stands at a crossroads.

