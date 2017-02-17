Crashed Aerosucre 727 attempted take-...

Crashed Aerosucre 727 attempted take-off in tailwind

Colombian investigators have determined that the crew of a Boeing 727-200 freighter departed in a tailwind before the aircraft overran and struck a perimeter fence, briefly becoming airborne before crashing in a field. The inquiry into the 20 December accident at Puerto Carreno states that the crew was apparently "unaware" of information regarding the direction and strength of the wind.

