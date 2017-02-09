.com | Searches across Mali and Burkina Faso for kidnapped nun
Security forces were searching territory in Mali and Burkina Faso on Thursday for a Colombian nun kidnapped by self-declared jihadists, a Malian security ministry source said. Gloria Cecilia Narvaez Argoti, 56, was seized by armed men in the village of Karangasso close to the Burkina Faso border on Tuesday night.
