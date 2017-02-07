Colombia's Santos may have received O...

Colombia's Santos may have received Odebrecht contributions

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

In this Dec. 14, 2016 file photo, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos acknowledges applauds after receiving the Nueva Economia Forum award at the Royal theater in Madrid. Colombia's chief prosecutor said Tuesday, feb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,651 • Total comments across all topics: 278,667,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC