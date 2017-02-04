Colombian teen arrested in Medellin for alleged murder of Japanese student
Colombian police arrested a 19-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a Japanese college student in November. Local police in the central Colombian city of Medellin said Friday they had confiscated a gun suspected to have been used in the robbery-murder of Ryo Izaki, 22, a senior student at Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo.
