Colombian teen arrested in Medellin f...

Colombian teen arrested in Medellin for alleged murder of Japanese student

22 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Colombian police arrested a 19-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a Japanese college student in November. Local police in the central Colombian city of Medellin said Friday they had confiscated a gun suspected to have been used in the robbery-murder of Ryo Izaki, 22, a senior student at Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo.

Chicago, IL

