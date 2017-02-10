Colombian president asks Trump to sup...

Colombian president asks Trump to support peace deal in call

Read more: Daily Mail

Colombia's president is asking for President Donald Trump's support in approving U.S. funding to back the country's peace deal with leftist rebels. The request came in a 25-minute phone call Saturday between Trump and President Juan Manuel Santos, the first between the two leaders since the Republican president took office.

Chicago, IL

