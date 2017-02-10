Colombian president asks Trump to support peace deal in call
Colombia's president is asking for President Donald Trump's support in approving U.S. funding to back the country's peace deal with leftist rebels. The request came in a 25-minute phone call Saturday between Trump and President Juan Manuel Santos, the first between the two leaders since the Republican president took office.
